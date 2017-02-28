BC Transplant and ICBC are teaming up in an effort to get more British Columbians registered as organ donors.

Everyone visiting an ICBC driver licencing location will now be given the option of registering their decision about organ donation.

Ed Ferre with BC Transplant says registering your decision, whether it is ‘yes’ or ‘no’, ensures your wishes are followed.

He says one of the barriers they’ve identified is the ease of access to registration information.

Ferre notes when surveyed, a majority of British Columbians are in favour of organ donation, but less than a quarter are registered as donors.