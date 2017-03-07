Those looking for work in the region are invited to a career fair on Wednesday, March 8th. North Island College is holding it’s seventh annual career fair.

Spokesperson Anita Budisa-Bonneau says along with more than 35 employers, this year will also feature speaker presentations.

Budisa-Bonneau says it’s a chance for students, soon-to-be-graduates, and other job seekers to connect with employers in the community. She says it’s also a great time for students to see what trends are out in the job market today.

The career fair takes place at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Further details can be found at North Island College’s website.