Meteorologists with the Weather Network say we’re heading into uncharted territory when it comes to predicting the weather through the rest of 2017.

Kelly Sonnenburg says we’ve come out of one of the strongest El Niños on record, transitioned to La Niña, and are now swinging back to El Niño.

Sonnenburg says forecasters are also keeping a close eye on the sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, which are higher than normal, and could bring more precipitation to the prairies, and possibly British Columbia.

Sonnenburg says it’s this quick change that resulted in the extraordinarily wet fall across the province, followed by the dry December and January and then record snow falls last month.

She says the coming months will see temperatures stay below seasonal norms.