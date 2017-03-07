The BC Government is encouraging people to come forward with ideas to reduce red tape.

The second annual Red Tape Reduction Day took place last week.

Comox Valley MLA Don McRae says many of the red tape reduction initiatives are the result of input from residents who have ideas on how to make things easier.

McRae notes that more than 1000 regulatory requirements have been eliminated in order to improve service. The Help Cut Red Tape report card is also available online to track what ideas have been submitted and how those ideas are being handled.