The President of North Island College is praising the government’s announcement on BC Colleges Day.

Minister of Advanced Education Andrew Wilkinson made the announcement Tuesday, declaring March 7th as a day to celebrate colleges.

John Bowman with NIC says schools play a huge part in community’s across the province.

He says colleges provide technical training for careers in trades, and offer University programming that leads to a degree.

Bowman says 42% of all job openings across BC require training offered in colleges. He notes there are over 250 programs across the province serving 125,000 students annually.