The Students Union at Vancouver Island University has launched a campaign to get students out to vote come May 9th.

Pheobe Patigdas, the chair of the students union at VIU in Nanaimo says the Students Are Voting campaign is underway.

She says the intent of the campaign is to remind politicians that students will be wanting to hear how their concerns are being addressed during the upcoming provincial election.

She also notes that students will be urged to participate in the democratic process.

The Students’ Union plans to host a number of events leading up to the provincial election including an all-candidates forum.