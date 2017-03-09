Residents in rural areas on the North Island can take advantage of a specialty transportation service.

Mount Waddington Volunteer Transportation Network spokesperson Mary Marvis says the group has been providing door-to-door transportation service since 2007.

Marvis notes the program helps residents who live in rural areas that have limited transportation services or none at all.

Marvis says registration to use the service is needed, and they do have a wheelchair accessible vehicle for people with mobility issues.

She notes they’re looking for volunteers. If you’re interested in being a driver with the MWVTN, contact Mount Waddington Transit at (250) 956-3151.