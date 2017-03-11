The NDP MP for the North Island-Powell River riding is speaking up about work that needs to be done to achieve gender equality.

Rachel Blaney says there are still many issues surrounding pay equity across the country. “In many sectors, women are paid 74 cents to a man’s dollar”, says Blaney.

She notes a lot of countries across the world that are leading to this and calling to account these important issues. Blaney is also calling for more action in protecting women fleeing violence.

“That means making sure are funding, properly, the network of shelters for women fleeing violence”, Blaney says. She notes that the violence not only affects the woman in the situation, but any other family members that may be involved, especially young children.

Blaney adds affordable child-care is another issue that needs to be looked at more seriously.