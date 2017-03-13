BC Emergency Health Services can boost ambulance response times thanks to some new funding.

Executive Vice President Linda Lupini says the $91-million will mean more ambulances on the lower mainland and also help out rural communities on the Island.

“…the biggest benefit is that we are now getting funding to be able to start to stabilize those paramedics that work in those areas and to also do the preventative work. We’re gonna continue to expand our community paramedicine programs”, says Lupini.

Under community paramedicine, paramedics provide patients with increased access to health-care services to help them better manage their health, which assists in reducing 911 calls and visits to the ER.