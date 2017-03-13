The BC Government has announced funding to address the growing issues in seniors care across the province. $500 million over four years will go towards 1500 new positions in residential care services.

Hospital Employees Union rep Jennifer Whiteside says the announcement is great news.

“9 out of 10 care homes aren’t funded to meet the government’s own minimum staffing guidelines so more staff means that proper, un-rushed care and greater dignity for seniors will be possible”, says Whiteside.

Over 400 nurses and 150 other positions like rehab assistants and activity aides will also be added through the funding.