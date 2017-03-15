The leader of the provincial opposition is welcoming the RCMP’s investigation into indirect political donations.

Elections BC announced they will hand over the inquiry to ensure it will not impede their administration of the vote in May.

John Horgan says he hopes the investigation is thorough and comprehensive.

“We have looked back over the past 3 years and we found 3 or 4 instances where there might be some disparity and we are contacting those individuals and we are working with Elections BC”, Horgan says.

Horgan says he has tabled a bill six times to ban big money in politics so unions and large corporations cannot give to political parties.