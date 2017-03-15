ICBC has handed out $25,000 towards the PARTY program, which provides Grade 10 students an opportunity to experience what it would be like to be in a real car crash.

Spokesperson Colleen Woodger says it usually takes place in a hospital so students can see the different stages of trauma treatment.

“They get educated on the reality of a crash and they go through the various stations – from a crash scene, to emergency, and to intensive care, and get a real feel for what would happen if they got into a real crash”, notes Woodger.

Students also hear from physicians, nurses, paramedics, police, and firefighters who deal with this trauma first hand.

The event is a way to promote safe driving, and teaches students to avoid distracted driving.

Woodger says that on average, over 900 youth are injured and three are killed in crashes every year on Vancouver Island.