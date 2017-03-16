The Comox Valley Land Trust is looking to raise environmental awareness in the region and around the country.

Executive Director Tim Ennis says issues in the Valley like water quality and summer droughts are things impacting communities worldwide.

“This is not uncommon across the country, or even around the world…where a lot of our infrastructure is aging and climate change is throwing new curve balls at us. The concept of ecological assets is trying to look at how we can use natural systems to help manage some of the costs and get performance from some of the services we are requiring”, says Ennis.

Ennis says the goal is to find solutions that are cost-effective and protect the environment.