Families in the Port Hardy and Port McNeill area are invited to get involved in a special cause.

The North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre Society says they’re working on an initiative to help out youth ages 13 to 19 who self-identify as wanting to explore their relationship with substance use and address challenges related to their use.

Society spokesperson Althea Vermaas says the program would ideally have 2 families committed to providing access for 3 to 6 month blocks and one or 2 respite families that will support the regular care families for 2-3 days a month.

Vermaas notes that the program is open to anyone who wants to help – whether you’re in a relationship, single or already have children.

You can contact Vermaas at the North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre Society for further details by calling (250) 949-8333.