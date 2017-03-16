Air Canada is increasing service from Comox to Vancouver.

Comox Valley Airport C.E.O Fred Bigelow says in preparation for the summer, the airline will provide 4 flights per day instead of 2.

“Central Mountain Air…. departed in February and Air Canada had a look at it and said ‘no, we need to put an aircraft on the route to pick up passengers connecting through Vancouver to points further on.'”

Bigelow says there will be evening and early morning flights.

“Air Canada will be bringing an aircraft later in the evening to round up all those folks in Vancouver… and depart first thing in the morning.”

The increased service begins May 19th.