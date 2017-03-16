B.C Ferries is reducing its reservation fees.
Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the fare will go from $15 to $10 for customers who reserve their spot seven days in advance.
“There’s also reductions in reservations booked closer to sailing times”
“So, basically, if customers book a reservation on our major routes, they will either be paying less than what they pay today, or they’ll be paying the same.”
Marshall adds there will also be a one dollar increase for vehicle fare on the major routes between the Island and the mainland starting April 1st.