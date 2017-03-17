A Comox Valley youth is dead after an outdoor excursion on Hornby Island.

GP Vanier Grade 11 student Sara Manitoski passed away in her sleep Tuesday night.

Manitoski was part of the school’s Explore Program and School District 71‘s Paul Berry says she was not suffering any known health issues at the time.

Berry notes there were approximately 3 dozen students on the trip. 3 teachers and 6 staff from the Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Centre were on scene at the time of the incident.

The case has since been turned over to the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service.