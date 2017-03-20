A new hospice care centre has opened at the Yaculta Lodge in Campbell River and offers end-of-life care and other treatments for ailing patients.

Island Health’s Lois Cosgrave says the specialized care offered by the hospice eases the strain on medical centres, patients and their families.

“We want to always be able to provide care that’s closer to home”, says Cosgrave. She notes this is a way for people to “receive the care they need in the right place”.

Cosgrave says the patients at the hospice will receive nursing care and psycho-social support for themselves and family members.