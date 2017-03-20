The Sierra Club of BC and Wilderness Committee will be in Port Hardy tonight (Monday, March 20th) to discuss the impact of old-growth logging on the Island’s forests.

Club spokesperson Mark Worthing says the rain forest is a delicate ecosystem that needs to be taken care of. “…[the rain forest] is in a really [really] concerning state of affairs right now, which is obviously super important for local communities, forest workers and the wildlife that calls it home…”, says Worthing.

Worthing says this is a good opportunity to get a strong, impactful discussion going.

“We rely almost entirely on the private sector to manage our forests. I think the public needs to come to terms with what that means and also have a bit of a check-in since the last building of the Vancouver Island Land Use Plan was done….”, he says.

The State of the Rainforest event takes place at Cafe Guido at 7:00 PM.