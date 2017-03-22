Tourism, cruise and port representatives from Tianjin, China met NIC representatives and senior leaders Friday, March 17 to discuss upcoming partnership opportunities for Chinese students, including a new 26-week English language and cruise management training program coming to the Comox Valley campus this September. (image courtesy NIC).

North Island College has signed a partnership with the city of Tianjin in China to launch a new program that will help international students broaden their hospitality skills.

NIC’s Thevi Pather says the course will focus on developing Chinese students’ English language skills, as well as their skills in the tourism sector, which is growing in Tianjin.

“…we developed a 6 month program that brings students here from China to, at first, learn English, and slowly blend them into some modules around tourism and hospitality, with the focus on the [growing] cruise line industry”, Pather explains.

The English Language and Cruise Management Training Program will start up in September.