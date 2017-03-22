The Federal NDP is looking to raise awareness of tax evasion schemes.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney says the party introduced a motion for the government to address the issue. “…[the motion] is about having everyone pay their fair share. I get a lot of calls from local members in the riding that talk about how aggressive CRA is when taxes are owed and how hard it can be to pay back fines and interest”, Blaney says.

Blaney says there needs to be stricter rules for wealthier individuals who don’t pay their taxes properly, even if it’s just a strong fine over simply paying back what they owe.

She’s also speaking up about issues arising for Canadians trying to cross the border into the United States. “We’re seeing this [concerning] issue with people trying to cross the border, people who are Canadian-born, being told that they can’t go into the United States”, she says.

Blaney is imploring residents in the riding to speak up if they have had any troubling experiences in crossing the border.