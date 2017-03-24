The Province is investing $24-million in a variety of programs that serve low-income families.

Minister of Social Development and Social Innovation Michelle Stilwell says $10-million will go to the 100 food banks across British Columbia.

“…[this] will mean that those restaurants, farmers and grocery stores will be able to provide foods, keeping it out of landfills and putting nutritious food into the hands of families that need it most”, Stilwell says.

The money will be spent by food banks on transportation and refrigeration to store and distribute the food. Many food banks don’t have refrigeration facilities and can’t accept some perishable items.

Stilwell says the Province is also increasing funding by $6-million annually for the BC Healthy Kids Program, with $1-million going towards regular dental care for children.

$7-million will also go towards a new Community Poverty Reduction Fund that will support programs tailored to the circumstances and needs of each region.