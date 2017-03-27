North Island College is looking forward to growing their aquaculture diploma course.

The provincial government has announced that the Campbell River Campus would receive $600,000 to develop a diploma program.

School President John Bowman says the funding will help grow the aquaculture sector on the North Island. “We’ve been working very closely with the salmon farming and shellfish industry to develop programs that will enable people to gain employment with those companies…”, he says.

Bowman says it’s a win-win situation for the college, the city and the future of the industry in the region. The program will be primarily offered at the Campbell River Campus, with lessons being offered later at the Mount Waddington campus.