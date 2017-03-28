A man’s 40 years of service to the community has garnered the province’s attention.

Danny Brown was awarded the Medal Of Good Citizenship, making him the first man from Campbell River to receive the prize.

Brown says the award is important to him and the many dedicated volunteers in the region. “[we] know many people who volunteer for organizations [in Campbell River]…and I want them to know that I’m accepting this medal on their behalf”, he said.

Brown is involved in several community initiatives, including volunteering at the Campbell River Museum and giving boat tours of the Discovery Islands.