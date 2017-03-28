Port McNeill council is moving forward on dealing with the landslides seen on Beach Drive.

The area was hit with a number of slides last November. Mayor Shirley Ackland says a town hall has been held to gather feedback from residents and geo-technical workers.

“We passed a motion to go forward with a recommendation from the geo-tech to look at clawing back the top of the hill…the over-burden at the top of the slope in [the pilot] area, just to get an idea of what the project might look like”, she says.

Ackland says the next steps are to put the work plan out to tender. She says the geo-tech has established an area to test out the work before moving onto larger steps.

Ackland says she expects crews to take on the test area this summer before deciding what further steps to take.