The Regional District of Mount Waddington has received some money out of the province’s Rural Dividend Fund. Port McNeill Mayor Shirley Ackland says they hope to start a field school just outside of Woss focused on forestry with the funds.

“$100,000 came to the [regional district]…it’s exciting for us to see that there might be new ways to train people in the forestry industry right here in our own region”, she says.

Ackland notes plans are in the early steps but this is essentially a work-force plan to bring people into the forestry sector on the North Island.