Island Health is set to take possession of the new Campbell River and Comox Valley hospitals at the end of April.

North Island Hospitals Project Chief Project Officer Tom Sparrow notes that things like landscaping and house-keeping will still be taken care of by Tandem Health Partners.

He notes that clinical aspects will be taken care of by Island Health.

Sparrow says updated equipment will be brought in to the hospitals. During the next 4 to 5 months, staff will be trained at the new hospitals in preparations of patients being brought in in September.