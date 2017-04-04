The Canadian Cancer Society is marking its 60th annual Daffodil Month.

Canadians can show their support for people living with cancer and to honour those who have died by wearing a daffodil pin or buying fresh daffodils.

Society spokesperson Debi Dempsey says the money raised during the campaign helps make a difference.

“The progress that’s been made since the 1940’s is very significant. Survival rates in the 1940’s was 25%. Today – through research…[and support from donors], it’s 60%”, she says.

Dempsey says volunteers will be going door to door collecting money for the Society…and with each donation will hand out a daffodil pin.