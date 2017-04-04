New Community Wellness Grants have been distributed by Island Health to community groups across the region. Manager of Partnerships and External Engagement, Janet Shute, says the new program is focused on providing support for local programs that focus on prevention and wellness initiatives.

“…we’re looking at the social determinants of health and we have some specific criteria that we wanted people to address and it’s about getting upstream and ahead when people [need] health services”, she says.

Community partners receiving grant funding in this cycle include the John Howard Society in Campbell River, the Hornby and Denman Community Health Care Society, and Port McNeill Kids in Motion.

The Senior Citizens’ Society in Port Hardy, Mid Island Farmers Institute in Courtenay, and the Kwakiutl Health Council in Campbell River are also receiving funding.