Port Hardy’s Advisory Tourism Committee is looking forward to their next open house.

Visitors Services and Marketing Manager Louisa Bates says it’s an opportunity to inform residents and stakeholders on the growth of tourism in the area.

“We’ve got some very exciting new initiatives that are happening right here with the opening of the Kwa’lilas Hotel…”, says Bates. She notes one of the topics of discussion will be the status of the Municipal Regional Tax application.

The tourism open house goes tomorrow (Wednesday, April 5) from 2 to 3:00 PM at the Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre. Further details can be found at: porthardy.ca.