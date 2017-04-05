Conservation officers in the region are reminding people to make sure garbage and recycling is not accessible by wildlife.

A bear was destroyed in Campbell River on the weekend after becoming habituated to garbage.

Conservation Officer Steve Petrovcic says once a bear has become used to accessing garbage it is not a candidate for relocation. He says it’s up to all of us to make sure we manage attractants.

“If there’s an accessible food attractant out…that’s gonna draw that bear into your yard and start the cycle of this bear becoming desensitized and garbage habituated”, he says.

Petrovcic notes that some municipalities have bylaws about garbage storage and the CO service can also proceed with charges if you have insecure attractants.