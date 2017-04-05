The provincial government is helping create affordable housing in Campbell River.

$2-million has been given to 9 Habitat For Humanity affiliates across BC, with the Vancouver Island North affiliate receiving $200,000.

Spokesperson Pat McKenna says the investment shows the government values safe and cost-effective living. “[The Feds] has always known about Habitat for Humanity and I think [that] now as part of the affordable housing strategy for the province, they’re now including home ownership as a valuable model for helping families”, he says.

The funding will be used to help complete the first phase of homes being built on Hilchey Road, which are scheduled to open in the summer.