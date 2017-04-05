Some extra work is needing to be done at the parkades at the new Comox Valley and Campbell River hospitals. Chief Project Officer Tom Sparrow says some cracks have appeared in the concrete structures, and re-enforcement work will be done.

“There’s going to be some additional steel structures that will be put in place to strengthen both of the parkades. It was recognized as a deficiency in the project and because of that our engineers have been working on enhancing the [tensile] strength in both of the structures…”, he says.

The work is expected to be complete by July. Sparrow notes this will not impact the hand-over of the hospitals or the transition which takes place this summer.