BC’s Auditor General has released her report on how the government prepares the expense side of the ledger in the provincial budget.

Carol Bellringer had done a report back in 2015 with regards to the revenue side of the budget, with the reports looking on the budget’s preparation as opposed to the budget itself.

She says there are two problems that need to be addressed.

“Government presents debt balances differently in the main body of the budget and fiscal plan than it did in the summary financial statements.”

Bellringer says despite this, the government is “generally doing a good job at preparing and reporting the budget forecast.”