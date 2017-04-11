The BC Liberals have unveiled their election platform.

One key plank is a Vancouver Island-specific platform with promises aimed at securing votes on the coast. It was created by Comox Valley MLA Don McRae as one of his final tasks before retiring from politics. He says the purpose is to recognize the unique challenges and costs for families on the coast.

“…a family would be able to write off up to $250 of a first $1000 of their ferry fares receipt on Vancouver Island if they’re a member of a ferry-dependent community…”, he says.

From the NDP, Leader John Horgan says his party would freeze BC Hydro rates in an effort to make life more affordable for residents.

Horgan says his party would also create thousands of jobs in every corner of the province building hospitals, roads and transit and an NDP government would improve health and education services.

The BC Greens are releasing their platform in stages, but have already announced planks on clean tech and start-up jobs, extending education, free day-care, and food security initiatives.