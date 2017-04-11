It was a productive weekend at the AVICC Conference for the North Island.

A memorandum of understanding was signed and a committee discussing forestry practices was endorsed at the conference in Campbell River this past weekend.

Port McNeill Mayor Shirley Ackland says the committee is important to protecting community forests, the industry and making sure the voices of the North Island are acknowledged.

“It was key for us for the longevity of our communities, for the health of our [North Island] economies and for the fact that forestry is key…that the resource industry that fuels not just our communities but the [whole] province”, she says.

Ackland says the conference talks were focused and centered around modest resolutions.