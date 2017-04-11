Port McNeill’s Chamber of Commerce has a new board of directors.

The board consists of nine members representing the aviation, fishing, tourism, financial and forestry sectors. Chamber President Gabi Wickstrom says each board members will build a portfolio on important local issues.

“…for example, we want to be involved with recruitment and retention of workers to our area, town beautification through engaging with our downtown core business people…”, she says.

Wickstrom says having a diverse board is important to achieving the chambers’ goals outlined in the strategic plan.