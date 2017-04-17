The North Island Medical Health Officer says a lot of lessons have been learned in the year since a public health emergency was declared in BC.

This weekend marked the one year anniversary since the emergency was declared, following a spike in overdose deaths.

Doctor Charmaine Enns says one thing the crisis has done is shed light on the issue of hidden drug use in our communities.

Enns says while the overdose deaths are continuing health officials know the numbers would have been much higher had prevention measures not been mobilized as quickly as they were.

She says the crisis has also opened the opportunity to have broader conversations about the stereotypes and stigma around substance abuse.