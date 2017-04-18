If you have any questions about the disability tax credit, the NDP is hosting a workshop in the Comox Valley this week.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is hosting the event alongside Courtenay-Alberni’s Gord Johns. Blaney says the tax credit can be very helpful and says the previous workshops on the North Island last month had a strong turnout.

“It’s a great one to learn about…families with children with type 1 diabetes are often eligible for this…so it’s a great way to get a little bit back [and] put away some money so we can see people’s health care taken of as they get older”, she says.

The workshop goes on Wednesday, April 19th, from 12 until 2:00 PM at the Filberg Centre in Courtenay.