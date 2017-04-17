Fire crews in Port Hardy responded to a vehicle incident over the long weekend.

On Saturday morning at around 4:30, officials say the driver of a blue Ford Explorer lost control of their vehicle and struck a hydro pole on Rupert Street.

Fortunately, the pole was only a support pole and did not cause any live wires to come down. The vehicle came to a stop partially down the embankment into the Waddington Gardens parking lot.

RCMP and BC Hydro assisted in clearing up the scene and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire crews advise that if you ever encounter a vehicle incident with live wires on the ground, stay back at least 10 metres and call 911. If you are ever in a vehicle that has hit a pole and caused wires to fall down, stay in your vehicle and wait for emergency crews to arrive and safely assist you.