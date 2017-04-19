$13.5 million is going towards NIC and Timberline Secondary for major upgrades (image courtesy Google Maps)

Work is set to get underway this weekend to prep for the multi-million dollar upgrade to North Island College’s campus in Campbell River.

A $13.5 million trades training centre was announced for the campus earlier this year.

Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for NIC, Randall Heidt, says the expansion will include new shops, classrooms and support services. Timberline Secondary will also receive approximately $1.5 million in renovated classrooms, shops and administration offices.

“It’s gonna be really good for both high school and college students. High school students are going to see some improved classrooms…and the college students, it’s really going to give them that college atmosphere…it will help give an identity to both the college and the high school”, he says.

Heidt says updates on the project will be posted on the college’s website (http://bit.ly/2p0H3SN). The site clearing is expected to start this weekend with most construction complete by next spring.