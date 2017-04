Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly train derailment on the North Island.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cougar Crescent just before 9 am Thursday after a logging train derailed, pinning several individuals under logs at the scene.

RCMP has confirmed that two people did not survive – three others were transported to hospital.

RCMP, the Coroners Service, the Transportation Safety Board and WorkSafeBC are investigating.