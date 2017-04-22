The community of Woss is in mourning following a deadly train crash.

Two members of a rail line work crew remain in hospital and three are dead following the train derailment.

It happened when a Western Forest Products train, in the yard for reloading, rolled down the tracks and struck a crew working on the line.

The collision caused a load of logs to spill and pinned the crew underneath.

Two were dead at the scene and three were taken to hospital, but one succumbed to injuries overnight.

The incident occurred around 9 am Thursday morning near Woss, which is located between Port McNeill and Campbell River.

The incident is under investigation.