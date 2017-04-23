The Students Union at North Island College is marking it’s 25th anniversary with a donation to help future students.

NISU is giving $25,000 over five years to the North Island College Foundation to support bursaries for students. VP of Strategic Initiatives for the College, Randall Heidt, says it’s wonderful to see students come together and give back to support other learners.

“It’s all about giving back and [you know] part of the thing that you learn in post-secondary is the importance in giving back and helping those who have helped you and helping future generations. Seeing NISU do that right away, before some of them have even finished their education, is really inspiring”, he says.

Heidt notes that the NISU bursary is one of 350 awards available to students through the North Island College Foundation. The deadline to apply is April 30th.