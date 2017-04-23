A former political science instructor says he’ll be interested to see what happens in the upcoming leaders debates.

The three major party leaders squared off for the first time last week and will meet again in a televised debate this week.

Paul Whyte says he expects we’ll see a refinement of the leaders’ messaging and possibly a key moment that might change-up the campaign.

“I think that [from John Horgan’s point-of-view] the recent memory of his predecessor running with a 20-point lead towards the end of the election and then dropping the ball before the proverbial goal line is a haunting thought so he’s going to have to stick very close to [the party’s] message”, he says.

Whyte adds that, “Christy Clark on the other hand has to defend her record, which quite frankly in some instances is not that good.”

Whyte says the Green Party is trying to position itself as a viable third option and it remains to be seen as to whether that message of an alternative will resonate with voters.