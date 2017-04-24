North Island candidates are working hard on their campaigns as the provincial election nears.

The BC NDP’s Claire Trevena says she’s heard from Islanders that they’ve had enough of high ferry fares and hydro rates. She says the party will make things more affordable for residents.

She says that, “people are really just terrified when they get their hydro bill and they know that the NDP is going to be freezing hydro rates.” Trevena adds that jobs close to home are also a concern.

Meanwhile, BC Liberal Dallas Smith says his experience working as a First Nations leader has helped him during this campaign and he’s pleased with how things have gone so far.

Smith puts the focus on residents in the riding. “I started my career as a First Nations leader but over the years, you just start to talk to more and more people and you understand most of the stuff is human nature issues and people want to know that there is someone who has answers for their questions and is willing to work for their concerns.”

BC First Party candidate John Twigg says they will work to create a healthy economy. “…we also need to grow the economy, create jobs, improve prosperity, improve social programs…all the sorts of things that a healthy economy can support.”

The Green Party’s Sue Moen notes she’s heard feedback on a couple of issues, including housing for families, low-income earners, seniors, first-time buyers etc. She says that, “everybody is really concerned about the lack of affordable housing”.

Moen adds that managing resources is also an important issue across the riding. Voters head to the polls on May 9th.