The District of Port Hardy is close to finalizing the sale of the Seaplane Base.
The artificial island and building the base was built on was listed for $500,000.
Port Hardy Mayor Hank Bood says the base drained the district’s resources.
“Some of these things you don’t need to make a profit to make it valuable for the community, but this is one of those [situations] where we were definitely not making a profit,” he says.
Bood says it’s a win-win situation for the prospective private buyer and the District.
He notes it gives the buyer a chance to upgrade the base and grow its value, while the District can save money on rent.