The District of Port Hardy is working to finalize a deal to sell the Seaplane base (Google Maps)

The District of Port Hardy is close to finalizing the sale of the Seaplane Base.

The artificial island and building the base was built on was listed for $500,000.

Port Hardy Mayor Hank Bood says the base drained the district’s resources.

“Some of these things you don’t need to make a profit to make it valuable for the community, but this is one of those [situations] where we were definitely not making a profit,” he says.

Bood says it’s a win-win situation for the prospective private buyer and the District.

He notes it gives the buyer a chance to upgrade the base and grow its value, while the District can save money on rent.