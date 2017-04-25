North Island Secondary School in Port McNeill is working to build a new twenty-foot totem pole.

The school is looking to raise $30,000 to start crafting the pole. Principal Jay Dixon says the school is has received a lot of help so far.

“We’ve raised about $18,000 at this point and we will be having log donated in-kind and that [is] a huge boost to making this project come to be,” he says.

Donations can be made at the school.

Dixon notes the pole will better represent the community and school, where over 30 percent of students are Aboriginal.