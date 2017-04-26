In light of National Volunteer Week, the CEO of the Comox Valley Airport is tipping his hat to workers at the terminal.

Fred Bigelow says volunteers are there to answer questions and assist passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience.

“Even a small little airport like this, you might have a single mother who’s trying to wrangle in a couple of kids and pull a stroller or carry [her] bags…and our volunteers are there for them, no matter what it is”, he says.

You can contact the airport if you’re interested in volunteering. The YQQ volunteer program has been in operation since 2001.