Alert Bay is using new technology to power the area.

Photovoltaic solar panels have been installed on five municipal buildings.

Chief Administrative Officer for the Village Justin Beadle says the panels are showing substantial results.

“On sunny days when there is no business at the village office (on weekends or stat holidays), we are sending out power to the B.C Hydro grid.”

“It’s already offsetting our electricity costs.”

Beadle is excited about the impact the panels have had in Alert Bay. He believes this could be the future of power in the province.

“Considering the price, ease of installation and the way technology is improving, it only makes sense.”